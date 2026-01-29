NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
29.01.2026 14:02:00
What Wall Street Thinks Nvidia Will Be Worth 1 Year From Now. 1 Reason They Might Be Wrong.
Analyst opinions on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are like noses, and not just because everybody has one. Sometimes they run. Sometimes they're stuffy. Sometimes they just need to breathe.There are dozens of Wall Street pros following the country's most valuable company by market cap. Their near-term price targets are everywhere, like noses, I guess. Let's see what these analysts are banking on in terms of price targets. Then, let's pivot to why these near-term opinions might not matter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
