Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
28.11.2025 18:34:38
What's Driving CleanSpark's 14% Surge Today?
Up 14.5% since yesterday's close (as of 11:30 am ET), CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one top Bitcoin mining company investors are clearly starting to become bullish on once again.Most of today's move appears to be a continuation of strong price action which began on Wednesday, after the company reported robust earnings. With revenue more than doubling on a year-over-year basis, and earnings shifting from a substantial loss of over $145 million in the same quarter a year prior to a $365 million net income gain for this past quarter, there's a lot for investors to be fundamentally excited about.Here's why I think the rally is continuing today, and what to make of CleanSpark as a potential winner among cryptocurrency miners at this time. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
