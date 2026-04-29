What's Powering Viemed's Next Chapter?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, touched a new 52-week high of $10.10 during intraday trading yesterday.

The products offered by the company include advanced technologies such as home ventilation (invasive and non-invasive), BiPAP and CPAP devices, percussion vests, and oxygen concentrators, enabling effective in-home treatment.

Through its disease management programs, the company aims to improve the quality of life for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) patients while reducing hospital readmissions through a high-touch, technology-enabled care model. It also offers specialized neuromuscular care to support easier breathing and more active living, along with oxygen therapy for chronic conditions. Its sleep apnea solutions integrate in-home diagnostics with tailored therapeutic equipment to enhance outcomes, while its women's health services include breast pumps and lactation support for eligible patients.

Complementing its clinical offerings, the company provides healthcare staffing and recruitment solutions, helping healthcare facilities address workforce gaps through its network of skilled professionals.

Supported by a proven growth platform and an expanding service mix, the company has demonstrated strong momentum, achieving a 26% compounded annual revenue growth rate since its public listing.

Looking Back at 2025

The year 2025 marked Viemed's ninth consecutive year of positive net income, reflecting sustained execution across both revenue growth and profitability expansion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $14.9 million, or $0.37 per share, from $11.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in 2024, highlighting continued earnings improvement year over year.

Revenue momentum also held firm, with total net revenues increasing to $270.3 million in 2025, up from $224.3 million in the prior year. This top-line strength translated into record profitability, with Adjusted EBITDA reaching $61.4 million in 2025, compared to $51.1 million in 2024, underscoring improving operating leverage as the business scaled.

Building on this performance, the company also provided its 2026 outlook last month, signaling continued growth.

Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2026, is expected to be in the range of $310 million to $320 million, while Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $65 million to $69 million, indicating sustained momentum into the next phase of growth.

Near-term Catalyst

The company is scheduled to host its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

In the comparable prior-year period, i.e., for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income attributable to Viemed was $2.6 million, or $0.06 per share, on net revenues of $59.1 million. During the same period, Adjusted EBITDA reached $12.8 million.

Listing & Market Transition

Viemed Healthcare, a spin-off from Patient Home Monitoring Corp, commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 22, 2017, under the stock symbol "VMD", and graduated to the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 23, 2018, retaining the same symbol.

The company further enhanced its market presence by listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 9, 2019.

As part of a strategic effort to streamline trading activity and consolidate liquidity on the Nasdaq, the company subsequently delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on December 21, 2023, focusing its trading exclusively on the U.S. exchange.

Did we alert readers before?

When we alerted readers to VMD on Sep.27, 2025, it was trading at $6.76. The stock picked up momentum gradually in the successive months and touched a high of $10.10 yesterday.

Conclusion

Given a long track record of consistent growth, a pristine balance sheet, and multiple clear expansion opportunities, VMD stands out as a stock to watch.

According to the company, three engines are driving its next chapter - Organic Growth, Inorganic Growth, and Operational Leverage.

Organic growth comes from expanding into new markets, growing more deeply in existing ones, rolling out women's health nationally through current payer networks, and scaling the sleep business using technology to improve reach and efficiency.

Inorganic growth will be driven by an active M&A pipeline focused on complementary services, supported by a proven acquisition track record and a strong balance sheet that enables further deals. The company is targeting platforms that can benefit from shared infrastructure to drive scale and efficiency.

Operational leverage will be driven by the use of AI and technology to enhance efficiency across the business, a gradual reduction in capital intensity as the model becomes more capital-light, and an improving service mix that supports higher-quality cash flows over time.

Overall, Viemed combines sustained financial performance with multiple growth engines, making it a compelling long-term stock to watch.