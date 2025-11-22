Figma Aktie
WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052
|
22.11.2025 08:00:00
What's Wrong With Figma Stock?
On July 31, software company Figma (NYSE: FIG) went public. Things started out great -- its shares hit a high of just under $143 on their second day of trading. Figma looked poised to be the next hot stock to own in the tech sector.But it has been a far different story since then. Last week, it closed at less than $39, a far cry from those August highs. Investors haven't seen a reason to buy shares of the business, despite Figma's strong growth numbers. While the stock's valuation may have grown a bit rich initially, is this significant decline justifiable, or has the market overreacted and created what could be a great buying opportunity?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Figmamehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|Figma-Aktie auf grünem Terrain - Umsatzsprung begeistert Anleger (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.25
|Figma-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger trotz überaus starkem Quartal skeptisch (finanzen.at)
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: Figma legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.25
|Figma rival Canva valued at $42bn as IPO rumours swirl (Financial Times)
|
20.08.25
|Figma rival Canva valued at $42bn as IPO rumours swirl (Financial Times)
|
20.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Figma zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.08.25
|IPO der Figma-Aktie: Welche Tech-Startups nun mit enem Börsengang folgen könnten (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.25
|Figma-Aktie startet fantastisch an der Börse - doch war die Aktie bei der Ausgabe zu billig? (finanzen.at)