18.11.2025 11:23:00
Where Will Archer Aviation Be in 3 Years?
Imagine effortlessly hailing an air taxi just like you would a ride from Uber Technologies, soaring above city traffic while enjoying the views below. The dream of flying cars is no longer just a concept from science fiction -- it's on the verge of becoming a reality.Enter Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a start-up creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. This company is making strides with its flying taxis and plans to launch commercially as soon as next year.JPMorgan Chase projects the urban air mobility industry could be worth $1 trillion by 2040, making Archer an exciting opportunity for investors. With that said, Archer still has some hurdles to overcome before it gets there. If you're considering an investment in Archer, here's what to watch for over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
