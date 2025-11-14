:be Aktie
Where Will ASML Stock Be in 5 Years?
ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) remains the only company producing the machines essential for artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaking. With new systems, surging AI demand, and rising analyst confidence, ASML could be one of the decade's biggest semiconductor winners -- if you know what to watch.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 11, 2025. The video was published on Nov. 13, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
