:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.02.2026 23:23:00
Where Will AST SpaceMobile Stock Be in 5 Years?
The future economy will be powered by space. Companies are talking about building all sorts of things in space, from pharmaceutical manufacturing to data centers powered by solar panels. Hype is building in the sector, and now space-economy stocks are soaring.One stock that has risen by more than 1,000% over the last three years is AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). Despite generating little revenue today, investors are excited about the prospect of the company's giant BlueBird satellites enabling satellite internet connectivity directly to smartphones.The company is about to unveil its commercial capabilities in 2026, if all goes according to plan. Where does that put the stock five years from now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
