:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.12.2025 18:00:00
Where Will Berkshire Hathaway Be in 5 Years?
With Warren Buffett just days away from ending his stellar 55-year stint as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and passing the torch to Greg Abel, most investors are understandably asking questions. What does this change mean for Berkshire's future, and what might that in turn mean for the company's stock?Answer: Nobody really knows for sure. There are reasonable, educated likelihoods though, most of which can be placed in one of two categories. There's the qualitative change in how this complicated conglomerate is steered. And there are the resulting quantitative changes that will directly impact shareholders' value and performance.Here's a closer look at the most likely differences we'll plainly see in both categories within the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!