:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.01.2026 11:45:00
Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 5 Years?
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is a large Canadian asset manager. It has a history spanning more than 100 years of investing in infrastructure on a global scale. The stock's 3.3% yield is roughly in line with U.S. peers like Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK). Brookfield Asset Management's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34 is in a similar range.That sets up a very compelling growth story for investors. Brookfield Asset Management is planning to double the size of its business by 2030. If that happens, earnings and dividends are likely to increase materially. Here's what you need to know.Before looking to the future, it is important to look to the past. In 2020, Brookfield Asset Management set out an ambitious goal to double the size of its business by 2025. In 2020, the company's fee-bearing capital stood at $277 billion. By November 2025, that figure had grown to roughly $580 billion. To be fair, it's easier to double the size of a business when it's smaller compared to when it's larger, but management has clearly demonstrated that it can expand the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!