Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
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16.06.2026 11:45:00
Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years?
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) just reported its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 31), and the cannabis retailer appears to be stabilizing after a few turbulent years, as it improves its balance sheet while targeting key acquisitions.Looking five years ahead, Canopy's trajectory suggests a transformation from a recovering Canadian producer into a highly streamlined, cash-flow-positive leader across global medical, adult-use, and specialized vaporizer markets.It's worth noting that the stock has struggled and is down more than 14% this year and more than 33% during the past year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
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31.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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14.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)