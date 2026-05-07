Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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07.05.2026 21:05:00
Where Will Chainlink (LINK) Be When the Next Bull Run Hits?
LINK (CRYPTO: LINK), the native token of the Chainlink network, hit a record high of $52.99 on May 2021. But today, it trades at less than $10. Let's see why this hot cryptocurrency cooled off, and if it can bounce back once the next crypto bull market starts.Image source: Getty Images.Chainlink is a decentralized "oracle" network that connects blockchains to real-world data, including weather reports, stock prices, sports scores, and shipping information. It serves developer-oriented blockchains, such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which need access to real-world data to support their decentralized applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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