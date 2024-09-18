|
Where Will CrowdStrike Holdings Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) have delivered healthy gains of 56% in the past year. But a closer look at the recent stock price action makes it clear that the high-flying cybersecurity company's rally has come to a screeching halt, thanks to a faulty software update that knocked down many global IT systems on July 19.More specifically, CrowdStrike stock is down 34% from the 52-week highs it hit in early July. However, the cybersecurity specialist has witnessed a recovery recently. Its fiscal 2025 second-quarter results (for the three months ended July 31) seem to have eased investors' concerns about the fallout of the outage.Does this mean investors should consider buying CrowdStrike stock now following its recent pullback, in anticipation of more gains in the coming year? Let's find out.
