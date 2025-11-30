:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
30.11.2025 19:24:00
Where Will D-Wave Quantum Be in 1 Year?
Quantum computing has been one of the more surprising stories on the stock market this year.Interest in the emerging technology spiked late in 2024 after Alphabet said it had achieved a milestone with its Willow quantum computing chip. The timing was fortuitous as emerging technology stocks had already gotten a jolt following President Donald Trump's reelection, and little-known quantum computing stocks like D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and Quantum Computing Inc. soared on the news after essentially being ignored.As the chart below shows, after the initial rally late last year, those stocks have had mixed results in 2025. D-Wave Quantum has skyrocketed this year, while Quantum Computing Inc. is now in the red.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
