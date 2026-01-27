Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
27.01.2026 15:07:00
Where Will Eli Lilly Be in 10 Years?
If you follow the news at all, you know that GLP-1 weight loss drugs are having a massive impact on society. The leader in the GLP-1 space today is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). That helps explain why Wall Street is so excited about the company's stock, pushing its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to a whopping 53 times. There's just one problem investors need to understand before buying this drug maker.Image source: Getty Images.Eli Lilly's big problem isn't the valuation of its stock. However, the valuation is the starting point for investors who buy it. And right now, Eli Lilly's stock is expensive. For comparison, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is trading near all-time highs, and the average P/E for the index is roughly 28 times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
20.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
06.01.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)