Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
10.12.2025 18:05:00
Where Will Nebius Stock Be in 1 Year?
Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has made investors significantly richer in the past year. An investment of just $100 in shares of this neocloud company is now worth just over $266.The 166% gains that Nebius achieved during this period have been fueled by the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power in data centers. It's in the business of setting up dedicated AI data centers equipped with powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, as well as server processors from AMD and Intel, to deliver high-performance computing.But can the company sustain its red-hot rally in the coming year, especially considering concerns about the heavy spending on AI infrastructure? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
