NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
19.11.2025 19:25:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 3 Years?
Three years ago, OpenAI's ChatGPT hadn't even launched. Today, it is the leading software service in the multibillion-dollar generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) also plays a massive role in that arena. But with its shares up by more than 1,000% over the last three years, investors have to wonder how much growth potential is left for the chipmaker. Could it still be a compelling long-term buy?With a market cap of $4.63 trillion, Nvidia is the largest company in the world. And investors could be forgiven for assuming it's trading at sky-high multiples that are detached from its fundamentals. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
