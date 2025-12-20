:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
20.12.2025 21:45:00
Where Will Palantir Be in 1 Year?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has been one of the biggest winners of the AI era. The cloud software stock is up a remarkable 2,910% since the start of 2023, turning $1,000 into more than $30,000.The stock's emergence is no accident. Its launch of its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) in 2023 transformed the business. Its revenue growth rate has dramatically accelerated since then, and its profit margin has expanded significantly as well.The company has also benefited from the embrace of the Trump administration, which has adopted Palantir's tools across agencies, and it's gained significant traction with U.S. commercial businesses. In the third quarter, U.S. commercial revenue jumped 121% to $397 million, and U.S. government revenue rose $486 million, driving the growth in the business as overall revenue rose 63% to $1.18 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
