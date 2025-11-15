:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.11.2025 01:35:00
Where Will Palantir Technologies Be in 1 Year?
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has delivered massive returns to investors in the past year, but the artificial intelligence (AI) software company seems to have run into a bad patch of late following the release of its latest quarterly results.It's been just over a week since Palantir reported its Q3 earnings on Nov. 3. The stock has lost 6% of its value since then (as of this writing). The surprising thing to note is that Palantir stock slipped even though it delivered a beat-and-raise report. The company's growth continues to get better with each passing quarter, thanks to the improving demand for its AI software solutions.However, Palantir's valuation and concerns about the state of the economy have led investors to press the panic button. Does this mean Palantir stock is in for a sluggish performance in the coming year? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!