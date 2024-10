Where Will PayPal Be in 3 Years?

Under the guidance of CEO Alex Chriss, who took over the payments company in January, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is taking steps to improve the business and boost the company's margins, which have been declining over the past several years. The company is also expanding its business offerings and appealing to small and medium-sized companies.Despite fierce competition in the payment space, PayPal continues to hold its own. Here's what investors can look for from the payments company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool