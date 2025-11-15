:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
15.11.2025 12:30:00
Where Will QuantumScape Stock Be in 5 Years?
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), a developer of solid-state batteries, went public nearly five years ago by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Its stock opened at $24.80 on its first day but now trades at about $16.The stock fizzled out because the company missed its own goal of commercializing its first batteries by 2024. The company has neither commercialized those batteries nor generated any meaningful revenue yet, but is still racking up steep losses and issuing more shares.That makes the company, which has a market cap of $9.8 billion, a speculative investment that's difficult to value. But could it bounce back and generate big multibagger gains over the next five years? Below, I'll review the company's business model, its potential growth rates, and its valuations to decide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
