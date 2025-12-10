:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.12.2025 04:30:00
Where Will Rigetti Computing Stock Be in 5 Years?
What goes up must come down -- unless it's backed by strong fundamentals. Rigetti Computing's (NASDAQ: RGTI) recent rally certainly wasn't. And although the stock is still up by 800% over the last 12 months, it has begun to rapidly give back its gains, with shares down by almost half from their all-time high of $56 reached in mid-October.The next five years will be a make-or-break period for the company, and quantum computing will either finally make its way into mainstream acceptance or become exposed as yet another underwhelming technology hype cycle. Let's dig deeper to see how things might play out.Quantum computing is a branch of physics and computer science that aims to replace a computer's traditional bits (which can only be in one of two states) with qubits that can be in multiple states simultaneously. If it works as expected, it could lead to the creation of devices many magnitudes more powerful than the world's strongest supercomputers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!