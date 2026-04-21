Rigetti Computing Aktie

Rigetti Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

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21.04.2026 18:30:00

Where Will Rigetti Computing Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares down 19% since the start of 2026, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) has lost much of the hype that pushed it to an all-time high of $56 in late 2025. Investors have generally lost interest in the quantum computing story, and markets are distracted by the geopolitical crisis in Iran, which is broadly hurting stock market performance. That said, Rigetti's core thesis remains largely unchanged. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to decide how the company's shares might perform over the next half-decade and beyond. The past year was a breakout period for Rigetti Computing, and this was largely due to major advancements for the industry as a whole. In December 2024, Google announced the release of Willow, a state-of-the-art quantum chip capable of correcting its own mistakes and outperforming one of the world's most powerful supercomputers on a benchmark test.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 14,50 1,26% Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs

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