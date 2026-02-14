:be Aktie
Where Will Rivian Be in 3 Years?
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) remains one of my favorite EV stocks. This year alone should prove very exciting for the company. In fact, some major milestones could be reached within a matter of weeks. Longer term, there's a good chance that Rivian gives rival Tesla a run for its money in some categories like self-driving technology and artificial intelligence (AI).Where will Rivian be three years from now? Investors should be monitoring two primary storylines.What made Tesla the $1.3 trillion giant it is today? There were many pivotal milestones over the decades, but the release of the Model 3 and Model Y -- Tesla's first affordable vehicles priced under $50,000 -- tops my list.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
