TransMedics Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2PH5P / ISIN: US89377M1099
|
03.07.2026 17:15:00
Where Will TransMedics Group Stock Be in 10 Years?
Every year in the United States, roughly 100,000 people sit on transplant waiting lists. Some will wait years. Others won't make it. The problem isn't only a shortage of willing donors; it's that the organs that do become available often don't survive long enough to reach the right recipient. The traditional method of packing organs on ice gives surgeons a brutal clock to work against: A harvested heart, for example, may only have four to six hours before it's no longer viable. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is dismantling that constraint, and almost nobody is talking about it in the way they should be. TransMedics makes the Organ Care System (OCS), a portable machine that keeps donor organs warm, perfused with oxygenated blood, and in a functional metabolic state -- essentially keeping them alive outside the body during transport. Instead of racing the clock, surgeons can assess organ quality in real time before committing to a transplant. That changes everything about how transplant medicine works.But what makes TransMedics genuinely interesting to me as a long-term investment isn't just the device. The company has spent years building the infrastructure around it. It's called the National OCS Program (NOP), and it's essentially a vertically integrated logistics operation, with its own fleet of 22 fixed-wing aircraft, coordination with ground transportation, and a clinical team that travels with each organ. Think of it less like a medical device company and more like a specialized logistics network that happens to transport living human organs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shs
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: TransMedics Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TransMedics Group Inc Registered Shs
|60,68
|0,90%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Handel ruhte am Freitag -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung nach neuem Rekord höher. An der Wall Street fand kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.