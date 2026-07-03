TransMedics Group Aktie

TransMedics Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PH5P / ISIN: US89377M1099

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03.07.2026 17:15:00

Where Will TransMedics Group Stock Be in 10 Years?

Every year in the United States, roughly 100,000 people sit on transplant waiting lists. Some will wait years. Others won't make it. The problem isn't only a shortage of willing donors; it's that the organs that do become available often don't survive long enough to reach the right recipient. The traditional method of packing organs on ice gives surgeons a brutal clock to work against: A harvested heart, for example, may only have four to six hours before it's no longer viable. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) is dismantling that constraint, and almost nobody is talking about it in the way they should be. TransMedics makes the Organ Care System (OCS), a portable machine that keeps donor organs warm, perfused with oxygenated blood, and in a functional metabolic state -- essentially keeping them alive outside the body during transport. Instead of racing the clock, surgeons can assess organ quality in real time before committing to a transplant. That changes everything about how transplant medicine works.But what makes TransMedics genuinely interesting to me as a long-term investment isn't just the device. The company has spent years building the infrastructure around it. It's called the National OCS Program (NOP), and it's essentially a vertically integrated logistics operation, with its own fleet of 22 fixed-wing aircraft, coordination with ground transportation, and a clinical team that travels with each organ. Think of it less like a medical device company and more like a specialized logistics network that happens to transport living human organs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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