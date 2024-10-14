|
14.10.2024 16:00:00
Which Pharma Stock Is the Better Bargain Buy: Pfizer or Eli Lilly?
With valuations growing across the stock market and the biopharma sector, it's only natural for value-sensitive investors to be looking for bargains all the more intently. On average, the well-established leaders of the pharma industry, like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Eli Lilly, (NYSE: LLY) aren't the first place to find an undervalued gem.Still, that doesn't mean those two are equal in terms of the bang investors might get for their buck. So let's evaluate both of these players to determine which one is the better bargain, and why.It's easy to spin a narrative about Pfizer being in shambles compared to its former glory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!