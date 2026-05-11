Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
11.05.2026 20:00:00
While Everyone's Obsessed With the SpaceX IPO, These 3 Quantum Computing Stocks Just Quietly Went Public
SpaceX is one of the most anticipated potential initial public offerings (IPOs) on Wall Street. Recent reports suggest SpaceX could seek a valuation of as much as $1.75 trillion, driven largely by the rapid growth of its Starlink satellite internet business and reusable rocket systems.However, the quantum computing industry is also producing new public companies, giving investors new ways to gain exposure to the long-term potential of this emerging technology.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!