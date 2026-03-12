SHIFT Aktie
WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007
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12.03.2026 19:34:06
Why a $99 Million Exit From This Cybersecurity Stock Down 40% Might Signal a Shift
On February 17, 2026, Greenvale Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire position in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), an estimated $99.14 million trade based on previously disclosed position values.According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Greenvale Capital reported the sale of its entire position in Varonis Systems, a reduction of 1,725,000 shares. The stake’s value at quarter-end dropped to zero, down $99.14 million from the prior period.Varonis Systems, Inc. is a technology company specializing in software that enables enterprises to manage, secure, and analyze data both on-premises and in the cloud. The company leverages advanced analytics and automation to help organizations protect sensitive information and ensure compliance. Varonis differentiates itself through a comprehensive platform that addresses complex data security and governance challenges for large, data-driven organizations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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