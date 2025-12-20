Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
20.12.2025 22:15:18
Why a Soaring Education Stock at All-Time Highs Drew a New $3.5 Million Investment
Montreal-based Formula Growth reported a new position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) on November 13, acquiring 111,000 shares valued at $3.5 million, according to a recent SEC filing.Formula Growth Ltd disclosed a new investment in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), acquiring 111,000 shares during the third quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13. The post-transaction value of the position was approximately $3.5 million, representing approximately 1.25% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets as of quarter-end.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!