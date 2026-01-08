Aerovironment Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJX7 / ISIN: US0080731088
|
08.01.2026 22:42:09
Why AeroVironment Stock Is Soaring Higher This Week
With its rise today, AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock extended its streak of locking in a gain every day this week. In addition to investors' suspicions that international political tensions will remain high, President Trump's commentary on the nation's defense budget is providing investors with motivation to click the buy button on shares of defense contractors that specialize in drone technology.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AeroVironment stock has increased by 33.3% from the end of trading last Friday to the close of today's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
