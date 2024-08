Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is surging in Wednesday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price was up 7.3% as of 10:45 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After the market closed yesterday, AMD published second-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations. In addition to posting sales and earnings performance that came in better than anticipated, the chip specialist also issued encouraging forward guidance.AMD delivered non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.69 on sales of $5.84 billion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for per-share earnings of $0.68 and revenue of $5.72 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool