Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Arm Holdings, Microsoft, and Broadcom Rallied on Thursday

The mad dash to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) began in earnest early last year, driving impressive gains for those companies best positioned to profit from this sea change in technology. The resulting bull run among AI stocks has helped sustain the ongoing market rally.In recent weeks, however, some investors have begun to get skittish, wondering how long this relentless run could go on and looking for evidence the AI revolution was intact. Results from the poster child of AI, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), provided some answers.With that as a backdrop, chip designer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) jumped 6.7%, software and cloud specialist Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rallied 2.3%, and AI chip specialist Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) climbed 2.1% as of 12:32 p.m. ET on Thursday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

