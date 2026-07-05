AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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05.07.2026 15:34:17

Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Skyrocketed This Week

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock closed out this shortened trading week with massive gains. The company's share price gained 31.2% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% across the period, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1%. In addition to bullish momentum for the broader market, AST's valuation got a huge boost from news that another player in the space industry was making a big acquisition. Rocket Lab is on track to acquire Iridium Communications in an $8 billion deal, and investors see that as a bullish sign for AST. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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