AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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05.07.2026 15:34:17
Why AST SpaceMobile Stock Skyrocketed This Week
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock closed out this shortened trading week with massive gains. The company's share price gained 31.2% across the stretch. The S&P 500 gained 1.8% across the period, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1%. In addition to bullish momentum for the broader market, AST's valuation got a huge boost from news that another player in the space industry was making a big acquisition. Rocket Lab is on track to acquire Iridium Communications in an $8 billion deal, and investors see that as a bullish sign for AST. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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17.06.26
|Aktien von AST SpaceMobile und SpaceX nach offenbar erfolgreicher Satellitenmission im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Raumfahrt-Aktien nach SpaceX-IPO unter der Lupe: Chancen und Risiken für Rocket Lab, Redwire und AST SpaceMobile (finanzen.at)
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12.05.26
|Vor SpaceX-Börsengang: AST SpaceMobile verfehlt Erwartungen - Rocket Lab-Aktie auch schwächer (finanzen.at)
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26