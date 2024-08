Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Today Despite Q2's Falling Sales and Bigger Loss

By most measures, shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) should be down today. It reported lower year-over-year sales as well as a bigger loss for the three-month stretch ending in June, reflecting the continued fallout from design and manufacturing problems with some of its newer passenger jets.And yet, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence indicates that as of 2:41 p.m. ET Boeing shares are nearly 4.6% higher for the day. What gives?In simplest terms, investors are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool