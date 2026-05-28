Braz a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7N3 / ISIN: US10576N1028
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28.05.2026 21:50:04
Why Braze Stock Is Sinking Today
Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) stock is losing ground in Thursday's trading following the company's recent quarterly report. The marketing software specialist's share price was down 4.2% as of 3:45 p.m. ET despite the S&P 500 being up 0.6% at the same point in the daily session and the Nasdaq Composite being up 0.9%. On the other hand, the stock had been off as much as 9.4% earlier in the session. Braze published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday and actually posted sales that beat Wall Street's forecast. The company also raised its full-year sales outlook, but that hasn't been enough to prevent a pullback for the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-
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26.05.26
|Ausblick: Braze A präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Braze A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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23.03.26
|Ausblick: Braze A verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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08.12.25
|Ausblick: Braze A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)