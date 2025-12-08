Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
08.12.2025 21:15:00
Why Bulls Are Getting Excited About Alibaba Again
Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) spent the past few years rebuilding investor trust. Regulatory crackdowns, fierce competition, and an uneven macroenvironment pushed the stock into deep value territory. Many investors moved on.However, in recent quarters, the tone surrounding Alibaba has shifted. Bulls are leaning back in, sentiment is improving, and the company is delivering early signs of strategic progress. While risks remain, there are three clear reasons why bullish investors see Alibaba entering a new chapter.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
