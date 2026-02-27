Calumet Aktie
WKN DE: A40GBG / ISIN: US1314281049
27.02.2026 23:32:27
Why Calumet Stock Flopped on Friday
An earnings report that fell notably short of profitability expectations was the main factor behind Calumet (NASDAQ: CLMT) stock's double-digit decline on Friday. Clearly expressing their dissatisfaction with the oil products company's performance, they traded out of the shares to leave them with an almost 11% loss that trading session. Calumet released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results before market open on Friday. These showed that the company's sales were just under $1.04 billion in the prior period, up 9% year over year. It also managed to trim its net loss under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which came in at $37 million, or $0.43 per share, against fourth-quarter 2024's $40.7 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
