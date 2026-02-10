ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
10.02.2026 09:15:00
Why ConocoPhillips Rallied Double-Digits in January
Shares of oil and gas major ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) rallied 11.3% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Conoco didn't report fourth-quarter earnings until last week, on Feb. 5. Still, January was filled with news for the oil and gas industry generally, and for Conoco specifically, as two significant geopolitical events sent most oil and gas names higher. The price of oil rallied from about $57 to $65 in January amid two potentially significant geopolitical events. First, on Jan. 2, U.S. special forces ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, bringing him and his family to the U.S., where he will be brought up on narco-terrorism and other charges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
