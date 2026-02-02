ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
02.02.2026 17:40:52
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Dropped on Monday
Oil prices dipped in Monday trading, with Brent crude falling 4.7% to about $66 a barrel and WTI crude down nearly 5% to just under $62.ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock slipped 2.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET Monday, following the price of oil lower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
