ConocoPhillips Aktie

ConocoPhillips für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045

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09.06.2026 21:37:24

Why ConocoPhillips Stock Dropped Today

Oil prices tumbled in Tuesday trading, with Brent crude futures falling 3% and WTI down 3.5% as of 3:15 p.m. ET -- and both flavors of oil suffered even bigger losses earlier in the day. Curiously, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock didn't. This oil major started the day off with only about a 2% decline, and remains down about 2.2%. Why?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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