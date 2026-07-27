ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
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28.07.2026 01:05:03
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Got Mashed on Monday
All things being equal, when crude oil prices rise, the fortunes of energy exploration and production (E&P) companies increase (as do their share prices). When said prices decline, the opposite is often true. This was the key dynamic behind upstream oil company ConocoPhillips' (NYSE: COP) nearly 4% drop on Monday. As with crude prices generally of late, the most recent gyrations were mostly due to the Iran war. Both sides pulled back from direct military action, with President Trump stating that his administration was "giving talks some space," implying some level of diplomatic discussion between the two sides. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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