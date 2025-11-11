ConocoPhillips Aktie

ConocoPhillips für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045

11.11.2025 17:40:18

Why ConocoPhillips Stock Popped Today

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock jumped 3.3% through 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, and it's not hard to guess why.New U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, combined with Russian oil major Lukoil declaring force majeure and canceling shipments from its West Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq, have oil prices marching higher. According to Oilprice.com, both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude prices spiked 1.3% today, and higher prices are pulling oil stock prices higher along with them. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
