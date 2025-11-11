ConocoPhillips Aktie
WKN: 575302 / ISIN: US20825C1045
|
11.11.2025 17:40:18
Why ConocoPhillips Stock Popped Today
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock jumped 3.3% through 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, and it's not hard to guess why.New U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, combined with Russian oil major Lukoil declaring force majeure and canceling shipments from its West Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq, have oil prices marching higher. According to Oilprice.com, both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude prices spiked 1.3% today, and higher prices are pulling oil stock prices higher along with them. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ConocoPhillipsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: ConocoPhillips öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|S&P 500-Wert ConocoPhillips-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in ConocoPhillips von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert ConocoPhillips-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in ConocoPhillips von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Papier ConocoPhillips-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in ConocoPhillips von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: ConocoPhillips gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.25