:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
20.12.2025 08:45:00
Why Constellation Brands Stock Could Be a Top Value Pick Heading Into 2026
Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) owns a strong portfolio of beer brands, which the market is significantly undervaluing due to recent softness in consumer spending. The stock is down 35% year to date.This is a rare opportunity to purchase the stock at a high dividend yield and low multiple of free cash flow. Here's what is pressuring sales in the near term, and why it doesn't reflect the long-term value of the company's brands.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
