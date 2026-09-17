Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
17.09.2026 19:20:35
Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Popped Today
D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) stock jumped 9.2% through 1 p.m. ET Thursday after announcing last night that it will host the Qubits Asia 2026 Quantum Computing User Conference in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2026.
Seriously. That's all the news it took to send D-Wave stock up more than 9% today. D-Wave said at the conference it will "showcase production applications, customer momentum across APAC and advancements in D-Wave's annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|D-Wave Quantum
|15,51
|0,49%