Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Popped Today

D-Wave Quantum (NASDAQ: QBTS) stock jumped 9.2% through 1 p.m. ET Thursday after announcing last night that it will host the Qubits Asia 2026 Quantum Computing User Conference in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2026.

Seriously. That's all the news it took to send D-Wave stock up more than 9% today. D-Wave said at the conference it will "showcase production applications, customer momentum across APAC and advancements in D-Wave's annealing and gate-model quantum computing technologies."

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