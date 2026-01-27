Applied Aktie

Applied für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JDDR / ISIN: JP3122630001

28.01.2026 00:23:44

Why Did Applied Digital Stock Jump 14.3% Today?

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) spiked on Tuesday, finishing the day up 14.3%. The dramatic move came as the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.The artificial intelligence (AI) data center operator's stock is flying on news of Nvidia's investment in one of Applied Digital's closest partners. Nvidia, the company at the very heart of the AI boom, announced late yesterday that it is expanding its backing of *CoreWeave*, the AI-first cloud computing operator. The chipmaker purchased $2 billion in Class A shares of CoreWeave at an average price of $87.20 per share as part of an expanded partnership.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Applied Co Ltd

Analysen zu Applied Co Ltd

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Applied Co Ltd 4 240,00 -0,24% Applied Co Ltd
Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs 33,60 0,00% Applied Digital Corporation Registered Shs

ATX etwas höher -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag kaum. Der deutsche Markt bewegt sich im Minus. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

