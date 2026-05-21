IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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21.05.2026 16:52:34

Why Did IonQ Stock Pop Today?

Valued at $19.6 billion, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock is the biggest pure play on quantum computing you can buy. That's the good news for IonQ today. The bad news is that... the United States government is not buying IonQ stock -- but it's buying shares in just about everybody but IonQ.This is the news that's moving IonQ stock up 9.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET Thursday morning:According to an exclusive report in today's The Wall Street Journal, the Trump Administration will award $2 billion in grants to nine quantum computing companies and take equity stakes to secure its investment in each. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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