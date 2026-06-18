QuantumScape Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098
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18.06.2026 17:23:17
Why Did QuantumScape Stock Soar Today?
Solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) has been moving closer to commercializing its technology, and it received a major boost of confidence from a global automaker today. News that the research and development (R&D) arm of Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) is working with QuantumScape to advance its battery platform for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications sent QuantumScape stock soaring today. As of 11:21, shares were up 12.9% after paring some of an earlier 16% gain. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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