WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
09.01.2026 16:19:22
Why Did QXO Stock Hit a 52-Week High This Week?
Shares of building products distributor QXO (NYSE: QXO) hit a new 52-week high this week. That came after the company announced a new investment, sparking speculation about pending acquisition activity.As of Friday morning, QXO stock was up 23% this week to a new high, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors are reading the tea leaves from some details in a new $1.2 billion investment deal with a group led by Apollo Global (NYSE: APO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
