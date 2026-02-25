Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

25.02.2026 01:55:25

Why Eli Lilly Stock Slumped Today

A price war for weight-loss drugs is intensifying, and it's clear Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) investors weren't happy about it. On news that the company's arch-rival in the category had cut prices for several of its medications, those folks sold out of Eli Lilly stock to push it to a nearly 2% loss on Tuesday. That rival is Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, best-known for its Wegovy obesity treatment that directly competes with Eli Lilly's Zepbound. Early Tuesday morning, Novo Nordisk announced a set of price cuts to its leading products, including Wegovy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

