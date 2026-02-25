Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
25.02.2026 01:55:25
Why Eli Lilly Stock Slumped Today
A price war for weight-loss drugs is intensifying, and it's clear Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) investors weren't happy about it. On news that the company's arch-rival in the category had cut prices for several of its medications, those folks sold out of Eli Lilly stock to push it to a nearly 2% loss on Tuesday. That rival is Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, best-known for its Wegovy obesity treatment that directly competes with Eli Lilly's Zepbound. Early Tuesday morning, Novo Nordisk announced a set of price cuts to its leading products, including Wegovy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
23.02.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|MARKT USA/Leichte Abgaben mit Zollunsicherheiten erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|Nach Rekordjahr: Eli Lilly stellt für 2026 weiteres Wachstum in Aussicht - Aktie mit Höhenflug (dpa-AFX)