Endava Aktie
WKN DE: A2JRLY / ISIN: US29260V1052
|
16.11.2025 12:01:00
Why Endava Stock Plummeted This Week
Endava (NYSE: DAVA) stock got hit with big sell-offs over the last week of trading. The company's share price fell 29.5% in a stretch of trading that saw the S&P 500 rise roughly 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite decline 0.5%.Endava's big sell-off this week stemmed from the publication of its results for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a period that ended Sept. 30. The company published its Q1 numbers on Nov. 11, and substantial sales and earnings misses in the period resulted in a dramatic valuation contraction for its stock. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endava Limited (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Endava legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: Endava stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)