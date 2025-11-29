NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.11.2025 16:05:00

Why Everyone Is Talking About Lululemon Stock Now

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has spent more than a decade as one of the strongest and most profitable names in retail.The company built a premium brand around athletic culture, expanded globally, and delivered enviable margins that most apparel players could only dream of.But today, the stock is grabbing attention for a very different reason: A combination of slowing growth, margin pressure, and a sharp rerating that has shaken investor confidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten