NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
29.11.2025 16:05:00
Why Everyone Is Talking About Lululemon Stock Now
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has spent more than a decade as one of the strongest and most profitable names in retail.The company built a premium brand around athletic culture, expanded globally, and delivered enviable margins that most apparel players could only dream of.But today, the stock is grabbing attention for a very different reason: A combination of slowing growth, margin pressure, and a sharp rerating that has shaken investor confidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
27.11.25
|UK boards now more forceful on CEO pay, LSE boss says (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|What US hedge funds are shorting right now (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|What US hedge funds are shorting right now (Financial Times)
|
24.11.25
|Affordability is Trump’s problem now (Financial Times)
|
21.11.25